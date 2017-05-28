Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $120,000 Stake in StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in StoneMor Partners L.P. were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneMor Partners L.P. during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in StoneMor Partners L.P. by 38.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in StoneMor Partners L.P. by 1,154.4% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in StoneMor Partners L.P. by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in StoneMor Partners L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) traded up 0.64% on Friday, hitting $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 123,134 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $332.64 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. StoneMor Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. StoneMor Partners L.P.’s payout ratio is currently -128.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneMor Partners L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

StoneMor Partners L.P. Company Profile

StoneMor Partners L.P. owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes. The Company operates through two segments: Cemetery Operations and Funeral Homes. Its Cemetery Operations segment sells interment rights, caskets, burial vaults, cremation niches, markers and other cemetery related merchandise. Its Funeral Homes segment offers a range of services, including family consultation, final expense insurance products, the removal and preparation of remains, provision of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, worship and performance of funeral services, and transportation services.

