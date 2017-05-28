Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Stifel Financial Corp (SF) Stock Price

Media coverage about Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) has been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stifel Financial Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 96 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Stifel Financial Corp alerts:

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) opened at 43.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.63. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84.

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.99 million. Stifel Financial Corp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp will post $3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SF. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stifel Financial Corp in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Instinet cut Stifel Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stifel Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Stifel Financial Corp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stifel Financial Corp from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/stifel-financial-corp-sf-receives-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-33-updated-updated.html.

Stifel Financial Corp Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. Its principal subsidiary is Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, a retail and institutional wealth management and investment banking firm. It operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment consists of the Private Client Group and Stifel Bank businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.