Sterling Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Sterling Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years. Sterling Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) traded down 0.91% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. 792,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $121.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post $0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $4,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $79,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,127,736.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,374 shares of company stock valued at $5,428,369 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. FBR & Co set a $25.00 target price on Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Sandler O’Neill raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

