Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Stellus Capital Investment Corp posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment Corp.

SCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment Corp during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Waldron LP bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment Corp during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment Corp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment Corp by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment Corp by 15,872.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 70,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) traded up 0.14% during trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. 96,297 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.03%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company originates and invests primarily in private middle-market companies through first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation.

