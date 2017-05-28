State Treasurer State of Michigan Boosts Position in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO)

State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DO. Prudential PLC raised its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,655,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $82,404,000 after buying an additional 1,057,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 102.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,602,840 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $45,836,000 after buying an additional 1,316,557 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc acquired a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,813,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,055,891 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,390,000 after buying an additional 1,358,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,329,000.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc alerts:

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) opened at 12.15 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $1.67 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $26.72.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $374.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.03 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 23.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post $0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “State Treasurer State of Michigan Boosts Position in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/state-treasurer-state-of-michigan-boosts-position-in-diamond-offshore-drilling-inc-do.html.

A number of research analysts have commented on DO shares. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc dropped their price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.24.

In other Diamond Offshore Drilling news, Director Paul G. Gaffney acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $54,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of four drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs and one jack-up rig. Its fleet enables it to offer a range of services, primarily in the floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater and mid-water.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.