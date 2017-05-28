Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,982 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.11% of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,763,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. by 40.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. by 54.7% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 99,016 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 35,028 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. by 38.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,125 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 54,067 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) traded down 0.62% during trading on Friday, hitting $51.49. 385,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.91. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.75 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Pacific Crest lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

About Silicon Motion Technology Corp.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company designs, develops and markets low-power semiconductor solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers in the mobile storage and mobile communications markets. It is engaged in developing negative-AND (NAND) flash controller integrated circuits (ICs) for solid-state storage devices and specialty radio frequency (RF) ICs for mobile devices.

