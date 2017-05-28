Synutra International, Inc. (SYUT) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Synutra International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYUT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.51% of Synutra International worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Synutra International by 1,338,377.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,030,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 1,030,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Synutra International Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/state-street-corp-sells-4802-shares-of-synutra-international-inc-syut-updated-updated.html.

About Synutra International

Receive News & Ratings for Synutra International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synutra International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.