Marine Products Corp. (MPX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.32% of Marine Products Corp. worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) traded down 0.30% on Friday, hitting $13.35. 42,229 shares of the stock traded hands. Marine Products Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $466.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65 million. Marine Products Corp. had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marine Products Corp. will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Marine Products Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

MPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marine Products Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Marine Products Corp. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Timothy Curtis Rollins acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $63,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,091 shares in the company, valued at $26,492.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marine Products Corp.

Marine Products Corporation manufactures fiberglass motorized boats distributed and marketed through its independent dealer network. The Company designs, manufactures and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats in the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat and sport fishing markets. The Company’s product offerings include Chaparral sterndrive, outboard and jet pleasure boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

