State Street Corp Increases Stake in Endocyte, Inc. (ECYT)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.47% of Endocyte worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Endocyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) traded up 0.82% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.47. 170,481 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. Endocyte, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.15. The firm’s market capitalization is $104.90 million.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Endocyte had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 57,108.57%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Endocyte, Inc. will post ($1.20) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endocyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endocyte in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endocyte in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

