State Street Corp Acquires 16,469 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (BRG)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEMKT:BRG) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.59% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $1,246,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEMKT:BRG) traded down 1.74% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 180,258 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $14.79. The stock’s market cap is $300.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on acquiring a portfolio of residential real estate assets. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of interests in 31 properties (21 operating and 10 development properties). As of December 31, 2016, its properties contained an aggregate of 9,570 units, consisting of 6,972 operating units and 2,598 units under development.

