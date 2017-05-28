State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.72 Million Position in Realty Income Corp (O)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Realty Income Corp worth $23,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income Corp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Realty Income Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Realty Income Corp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Realty Income Corp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income Corp alerts:

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) opened at 55.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average is $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 0.37. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $52.72 and a 52 week high of $72.30.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.11 million. Realty Income Corp had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jun 17 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.71%. Realty Income Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 230.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-has-23-72-million-stake-in-realty-income-corp-o-updated-updated.html.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer sold 10,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $607,775.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,699.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $109,988.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,075.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,241 shares of company stock worth $4,617,465. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Corp Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 4,944 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with over 83.0 million square feet of leasable space leased to 248 different commercial tenants doing business in 47 separate industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.