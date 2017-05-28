Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 22,395 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,395 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Starwood Property Trust worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 89,268 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,219,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,675,000 after buying an additional 135,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 409.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,141,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 917,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) remained flat at $22.14 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,036 shares. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $23.46.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 40.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post $2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, Director Camille J. Douglas sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $97,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,809.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

