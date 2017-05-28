Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. Starbucks also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.55-0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Vetr lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.15 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Starbucks to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.71.

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at 63.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average of $57.62. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The coffee company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In related news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 114,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $6,827,553.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,604,374.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,208,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.5% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 189.3% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.2% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

