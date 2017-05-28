Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, May 5th. They currently have $59.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Standard Motor’s adjusted earnings and revenues rose year over year and also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is set to benefit from its solid brand recognition and regular capital deployment, which will enhance shareholder value. Acquisition of General Cable’s automotive ignition wire business is likely to support its aim of becoming the top ignition wire supplier. The company has been focused on reducing cost of production, which are expected to benefit its results. Moreover, Standard Motor has outperformed the Zacks categorized Auto/Truck-Replacement Parts industry over the last three months. “

Get Standard Motor Products Inc. alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. FBR & Co lifted their price target on shares of Standard Motor Products from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a mkt perform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) opened at 48.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.81. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $282.38 million during the quarter. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post $3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/standard-motor-products-inc-smp-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,010 shares in the company, valued at $17,669,843.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 119.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 0.4% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc is an independent manufacturer and distributor of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on heavy duty, industrial equipment and the original equipment service market. The Company’s segments include Engine Management Segment and Temperature Control Segment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Motor Products (SMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.