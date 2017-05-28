Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,652,068 shares, a decline of 1.6% from the March 15th total of 4,729,838 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,207 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.6 days.

In other Spark Therapeutics news, CFO Stephen W. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anand Mehra sold 84,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $5,504,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,796 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 113.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Argentus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) traded down 4.73% on Friday, hitting $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 244,070 shares. The firm’s market cap is $1.65 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.66. Spark Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spark Therapeutics will post ($6.96) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr lowered Spark Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Leerink Swann began coverage on Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Spark Therapeutics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Spark Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc is a gene therapy company. The Company focuses on treating orphan diseases. It has a pipeline of product candidates targeting multiple rare blinding conditions, hematologic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Its pipeline includes a product candidate targeting choroideremia (CHM), which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial and a product candidate for hemophilia A, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial.

