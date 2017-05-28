Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) Director W Keith Maxwell III Purchases 12,638 Shares

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) Director W Keith Maxwell III purchased 12,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.62 per share, with a total value of $462,803.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 323,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,841,003.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

W Keith Maxwell III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 3,807 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.13 per share, for a total transaction of $164,195.91.

On Monday, May 22nd, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 4,600 shares of Spark Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $182,850.00.

On Friday, May 19th, W Keith Maxwell III bought 7,195 shares of Spark Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $274,849.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, W Keith Maxwell III bought 5,615 shares of Spark Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $211,629.35.

On Tuesday, May 16th, W Keith Maxwell III bought 10,100 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.23 per share, for a total transaction of $365,923.00.

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) traded up 1.04% during trading on Friday, reaching $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,526 shares. Spark Energy Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $284.66 million, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of -1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.06. Shares of Spark Energy are going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 19th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 23rd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 16th.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $194.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.07 million. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.52%. Analysts expect that Spark Energy Inc will post $2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $44.00 price objective on Spark Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Spark Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised their target price on Spark Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Spark Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPKE. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 91,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. The Company provides residential and commercial customers in the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The Company operates through two segments: Retail Natural Gas Segment and Retail Electricity Segment.

