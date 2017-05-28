Somewhat Positive News Coverage Likely to Impact ABM Industries (ABM) Stock Price

News articles about ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ABM Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 71 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

ABM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) opened at 42.19 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.35 billion. ABM Industries has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $45.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will post $1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $216,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Mcclure sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $87,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,761 shares of company stock valued at $895,504. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated is a provider of integrated facility solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Janitorial, Facility Services, Parking, Building & Energy Solutions, and other. Its Janitorial segment provides a range of cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities and transportation hubs.

