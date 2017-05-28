Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Share Price

Media stories about Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Schlumberger Limited. earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 87 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s scoring:

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a report on Monday, April 24th. FBR & Co upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger Limited. from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Schlumberger Limited. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Schlumberger Limited. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) traded up 1.01% during trading on Friday, hitting $70.09. 8,960,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $97.39 billion. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $68.94 and a one year high of $87.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.96. Schlumberger Limited. also saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,220 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 119% compared to the typical volume of 558 call options.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Schlumberger Limited. had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post $1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Schlumberger Limited.’s payout ratio is presently -169.49%.

In other news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $407,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

