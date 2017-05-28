Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the bank an impact score of 27 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) traded up 0.27% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.29. The stock had a trading volume of 769,025 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.60. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $72.62 and a one year high of $92.22. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post $7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.9406 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.44.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a global financial institution. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to approximately 11 million individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients in Canada and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets.

