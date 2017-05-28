Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Oclaro (OCLR) Share Price

Media headlines about Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oclaro earned a news sentiment score of -0.02 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 20 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCLR. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Oclaro in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Oclaro in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Oclaro in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oclaro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Oclaro in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.68.

Shares of Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) traded up 3.73% on Friday, hitting $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,531,827 shares. Oclaro has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.80. Oclaro also saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 902 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 219% compared to the typical volume of 283 put options.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Oclaro had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $162.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oclaro will post $0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael H. Fernicola sold 5,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $44,437.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,292 shares in the company, valued at $537,530.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gordon Beck Mason sold 62,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $578,082.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,085. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oclaro

Oclaro, Inc is a provider of optical components, modules and subsystems for the core optical transport, service provider, enterprise and data center markets. The Company provides various solutions for optical networks and interconnects driving the next wave of streaming video, cloud computing, application virtualization and other bandwidth-intensive and high-speed applications.

