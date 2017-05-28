Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact PMFG (PMFG) Stock Price

Headlines about PMFG (NASDAQ:PMFG) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PMFG earned a news sentiment score of -0.25 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the industrial goods maker an impact score of 90 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of PMFG (NASDAQ:PMFG) remained flat at $6.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. PMFG has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

About PMFG

PMFG, Inc is a provider of custom-engineered systems and products designed for the delivery of energy. The Company operates in two segments: Process Products and Environmental Systems. The Process Products segment produces specialized systems and products that remove contaminants from gases and liquids, reducing maintenance and extending the life of energy infrastructure.

