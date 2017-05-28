Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Very Likely to Affect DHT Holdings (DHT) Stock Price

Media stories about DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) have trended somewhat negative this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DHT Holdings earned a news sentiment score of -0.03 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the shipping company an impact score of 84 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHT. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on DHT Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of DHT Holdings in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded DHT Holdings from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DHT Holdings from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

Shares of DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) remained flat at $4.27 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 665,296 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. DHT Holdings has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $5.87. The firm’s market cap is $404.04 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. DHT Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,200.00%.

About DHT Holdings

DHT Holdings, Inc operates a fleet of crude oil tankers. As of March 21, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers in operation. As of March 21, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 19 very large crude carriers (VLCCs), which are tankers ranging in size from 200,000 to 320,000 deadweight tons (dwt), and two Aframax tankers (Aframaxes), which are tankers ranging in size from 80,000 to 120,000 dwt.

