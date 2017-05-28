Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Likely to Affect Aecom (ACM) Share Price

Press coverage about Aecom (NYSE:ACM) has trended somewhat negative on Sunday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aecom earned a news impact score of -0.08 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the construction company an impact score of 68 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aecom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Aecom in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aecom in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) opened at 32.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.90. Aecom has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $40.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Aecom had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aecom will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 9,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $332,125.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aecom

AECOM is engaged in designing, building, financing and operating infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. The Company’s segments include design and consulting services (DCS), construction services (CS) and management services (MS). Its DCS segment is engaged in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design services to commercial and government clients in major end markets, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, water and government.

