Xcel Energy (XEL) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xcel Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 76 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s rankings:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) traded up 0.08% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,616 shares. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.09. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $47.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post $2.20 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

