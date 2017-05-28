Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Likely to Affect Middleby Corp (MIDD) Share Price

Headlines about Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Middleby Corp earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 75 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) traded down 0.07% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.38. 234,075 shares of the stock traded hands. Middleby Corp has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $150.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.60.

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $530.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.50 million. Middleby Corp had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 21.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post $5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Middleby Corp in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Middleby Corp in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Middleby Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

In related news, Director Robert B. Lamb sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total transaction of $306,584.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,590.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Martin M. Lindsay sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 76,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,690,237.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,235. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Corp Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of commercial foodservice, food processing equipment and residential kitchen equipment. The Company operates in three segments: the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group.

