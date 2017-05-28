Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -0.01

News articles about Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nu Skin Enterprises earned a news sentiment score of -0.01 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 88 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s scoring:

Get Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $52.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Sunday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Sidoti lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) traded down 0.04% on Friday, reaching $54.89. 353,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.66. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average is $52.61.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $499.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.65 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 6.26%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post $3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.96%.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/somewhat-critical-media-coverage-very-likely-to-impact-nu-skin-enterprises-nus-share-price-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements, and a range of other products and services. The Company offers anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under its Nu Skin and Pharmanex brands. The Nu Skin brand offers a range of products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care system, ageLOC Spa systems and ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care system.

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.