Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Likely to Affect Synchrony Financial (SYF) Share Price

Media stories about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have trended somewhat negative this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Synchrony Financial earned a news sentiment score of -0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 71 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) traded up 0.51% during trading on Friday, reaching $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,451,682 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $38.06. Synchrony Financial also was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 14,209 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 756% compared to the typical volume of 1,659 put options.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post $2.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,814.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 8,109 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $292,978.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,140,727.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,457 shares of company stock valued at $339,056 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Likely to Affect Synchrony Financial (SYF) Share Price” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/somewhat-critical-media-coverage-likely-to-impact-synchrony-financial-syf-stock-price-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.