Societe Generale SA (GLE) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Societe Generale SA (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a €48.00 ($53.93) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 5th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLE. Barclays PLC set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on shares of Societe Generale SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. S&P Global set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on Societe Generale SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on Societe Generale SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup Inc set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on shares of Societe Generale SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Societe Generale SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €49.86 ($56.02).

Shares of Societe Generale SA (EPA:GLE) traded down 1.644% during midday trading on Friday, hitting €49.345. 4,032,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Societe Generale SA has a 52 week low of €25.00 and a 52 week high of €52.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of €48.44 and a 200-day moving average of €45.58.

About Societe Generale SA

Societe Generale SA is a financial services company. The Company is engaged in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, financial services, insurance, private banking and asset management. The Company’s core businesses are managed through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

