Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Societe Generale SA (GLE) a €53.51 Price Target

Societe Generale SA (EPA:GLE) has been given a €53.51 ($60.12) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, May 5th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on Societe Generale SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup Inc set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on Societe Generale SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. S&P Global set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Societe Generale SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €58.60 ($65.84) price target on Societe Generale SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on Societe Generale SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Societe Generale SA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €49.86 ($56.02).

Shares of Societe Generale SA (EPA:GLE) opened at 49.345 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €45.58. Societe Generale SA has a 1-year low of €25.00 and a 1-year high of €52.26.

Societe Generale SA Company Profile

Societe Generale SA is a financial services company. The Company is engaged in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, financial services, insurance, private banking and asset management. The Company’s core businesses are managed through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

