Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Receives $190.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Wunderlich lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Get Snap-on Incorporated alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) opened at 160.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.06. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $145.17 and a 12 month high of $181.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.38 and its 200-day moving average is $170.11.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. Snap-on had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will post $10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,480 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $1,122,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,094,895.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Constance Johnsen sold 2,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total transaction of $431,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,120.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,092 shares of company stock worth $15,007,325. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco bought a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 8.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in Snap-on by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 58.1% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/snap-on-incorporated-sna-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions. The Company’s segments include the Commercial & Industrial Group, the Snap-on Tools Group, the Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services. The Commercial & Industrial Group consists of business operations serving a range of industrial and commercial customers, including customers in the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.