Skba Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,240 Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (PNR)

Skba Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 21.4% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 0.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 349,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair plc. Ordinary Share alerts:

Shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) traded down 0.45% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,672 shares. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share has a 52 week low of $53.80 and a 52 week high of $69.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.52.

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc. Ordinary Share will post $3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Skba Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,240 Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (PNR)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/skba-capital-management-llc-acquires-shares-of-3240-pentair-plc-ordinary-share-pnr-updated.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Gabelli cut shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.77.

In other news, VP Angela D. Jilek sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $88,855.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Randall J. Hogan sold 110,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $7,171,125.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 198,111 shares in the company, valued at $12,877,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,726,000 shares of company stock worth $112,619,140 and have sold 136,353 shares worth $8,905,570. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pentair plc. Ordinary Share

Pentair, Inc (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them.

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair plc. Ordinary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair plc. Ordinary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.