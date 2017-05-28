$326.94 Million in Sales Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) will announce sales of $326.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $302.74 million and the highest is $341.52 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $328.5 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $326.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.9 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.02 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. Johnson Rice began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/siteone-landscape-supply-inc-site-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-326-94-million-updated-updated-updated.html.

In other news, major shareholder & Co Deere sold 3,998,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $184,253,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,700,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 596.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,450,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,206,000 after buying an additional 1,241,912 shares during the last quarter. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at about $16,706,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,033,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 582,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after buying an additional 376,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) traded up 0.08% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.46. 247,724 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $1.96 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $50.04.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company is a supplier of irrigation, landscape lighting, hardscapes, lawn care supplies, nursery stock, and landscape accessories to green industry professionals. As of October 2, 2016, the Company had over 450 stores.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.