RTI Surgical Inc (RTIX) Stake Held by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC held its stake in RTI Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of RTI Surgical worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTIX. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in RTI Surgical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 5,833,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after buying an additional 208,200 shares in the last quarter. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 75.9% in the first quarter. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. TFS Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 42.6% in the first quarter. TFS Capital LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RTI Surgical by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTI Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) remained flat at $5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 213,856 shares. RTI Surgical Inc has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. The company’s market capitalization is $296.44 million.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. RTI Surgical had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RTI Surgical Inc will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised RTI Surgical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $118,542. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Camille Farhat bought 61,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $286,872.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 122,023 shares of company stock worth $552,321. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical, Inc is engaged in producing orthopedic and other surgical implants that repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues. The Company uses natural tissues, metals and synthetics process to produce its products. The Company’s business primarily consists of six categories, such as spine, sports medicine, ortho fixation, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic (BGS and general orthopedic), dental and surgical specialties.

