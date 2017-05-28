Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Holds Position in ProAssurance Co. (PRA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC held its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at $4,139,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in ProAssurance by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,326,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,615,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in ProAssurance by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,640,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 277,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,563,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) traded down 0.25% on Friday, hitting $59.25. The company had a trading volume of 96,557 shares. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $63.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average is $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.46.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $223 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.53 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post $2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation (ProAssurance) is a holding company for property and casualty insurance companies. The Company provides professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities, professional liability insurance for attorneys, liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks, and workers’ compensation insurance.

