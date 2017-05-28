Trevena Inc (TRVN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,524,270 shares, a decline of 0.7% from the April 13th total of 4,555,233 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,485 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 51.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. National Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 21,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Trevena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Trevena by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Trevena during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TRVN. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, February 10th. FBR & Co set a $8.00 price objective on Trevena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Roth Capital set a $9.00 target price on Trevena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trevena in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a report on Saturday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) traded down 3.15% during trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. 413,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. The firm’s market cap is $161.49 million. Trevena has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.03.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.19. Trevena had a negative net margin of 841.00% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Trevena will post ($1.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trevena

Trevena Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing various therapies. The Company is developing OLINVO, a u-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator (u-GPS) for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous (IV) administration is preferred. It is focused on commercializing it in the United States for use in acute care settings, such as hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

