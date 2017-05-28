Short Interest in PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) Grows By 13.8%

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,107 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the April 28th total of 207,427 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,339 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) opened at 7.51 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88.

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. PennantPark Investment Corp. had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 51.21%. PennantPark Investment Corp.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $132,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,018. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur H. Penn bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $247,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,848. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 77,000 shares of company stock worth $596,970. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Investment Corp. by 50.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in PennantPark Investment Corp. by 43.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment Corp. during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Investment Corp. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Investment Corp. by 164.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered PennantPark Investment Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 target price on PennantPark Investment Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services lowered PennantPark Investment Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

PennantPark Investment Corp. Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

