NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,666,384 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the April 13th total of 26,815,055 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,435,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) opened at 141.84 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $145.28. The company has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average is $104.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post $3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vetr cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.39 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.83.

In other news, insider Michael Byron sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $76,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,277,433.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $434,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,285 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

