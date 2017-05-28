Short Interest in Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Declines By 44.3%

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,743 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the April 28th total of 610,048 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,493 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) opened at 26.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. The firm’s market cap is $720.91 million. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $26.56.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post ($0.30) EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 230,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,397.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cintawati W. Putra sold 580,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $10,938,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,430,000 shares of company stock worth $45,829,800.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Everbridge by 523.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 101.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000. Institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Pacific Crest reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc is a global software company. The Company provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats, such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events, such as information technology (IT) outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents, such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, its Software as a Service (SaaS)-based platform enables its customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

