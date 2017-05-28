Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) opened at 334.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.00. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $239.48 and a one year high of $339.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.28 and a 200 day moving average of $299.75.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 82.20%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post $14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $344.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.52.

In related news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.50, for a total value of $1,835,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine M. Kilbane sold 22,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.47, for a total transaction of $7,344,378.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,397,558.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,955 shares of company stock worth $15,525,668. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

