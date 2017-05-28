Shawn Mccreight Sells 15,000 Shares of Guidance Software, Inc. (GUID) Stock

Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) major shareholder Shawn Mccreight sold 15,000 shares of Guidance Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $98,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shawn Mccreight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Shawn Mccreight sold 25,000 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $160,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Shawn Mccreight sold 55,881 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $361,550.07.

On Friday, May 19th, Shawn Mccreight sold 30,000 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $192,300.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, Shawn Mccreight sold 13,749 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $89,918.46.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Shawn Mccreight sold 20,000 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $131,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Shawn Mccreight sold 15,000 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $93,300.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Shawn Mccreight sold 10,000 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $61,300.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Shawn Mccreight sold 2,871 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $17,513.10.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Shawn Mccreight sold 25,000 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $153,500.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Shawn Mccreight sold 15,000 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $93,150.00.

Shares of Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) remained flat at $6.41 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 86,613 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. Guidance Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The stock’s market capitalization is $193.86 million.

Guidance Software (NASDAQ:GUID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Guidance Software had a negative return on equity of 953.92% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. Analysts predict that Guidance Software, Inc. will post $0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidance Software by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Guidance Software during the fourth quarter worth about $819,000. Tensile Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidance Software by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidance Software by 153.7% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Guidance Software by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GUID shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Guidance Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark Co. boosted their price objective on Guidance Software from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidance Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Guidance Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Guidance Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidance Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.03.

About Guidance Software

Guidance Software, Inc is a technology company. The Company is a provider of endpoint investigation solutions for cybersecurity analytics, security incident response, e-discovery, data privacy and forensic analysis. The Company has five segments, which include Products, Subscription, Professional services, Training and Maintenance.

