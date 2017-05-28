Peel Hunt Increases Shanta Gold Limited (SHG) Price Target to GBX 16

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 14 ($0.18) to GBX 16 ($0.21) in a research report issued on Friday, May 5th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Shanta Gold Limited in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Get Shanta Gold Limited alerts:

Shares of Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) opened at 8.00 on Friday. Shanta Gold Limited has a one year low of GBX 5.75 and a one year high of GBX 13.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.48. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 39.93 million.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/shanta-gold-limited-shg-price-target-raised-to-gbx-16-at-peel-hunt-updated-updated.html.

About Shanta Gold Limited

Shanta Gold Limited is a gold producing company engaged in the investment in gold exploration and production in Tanzania. The Company is engaged in mining, processing, exploration and related activities. Its Tanzanian-based assets include New Luika Gold Mine, Singida, Songea and Lupa Goldfield exploration.

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.