Service Co. International (SCI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, April 29th. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Service Corp. is the largest provider of funeral and cemetery services in the world. The funeral and cemetery operations consist of the Company’s funeral service locations, cemeteries and related businesses. The financial services operations represent a combination of the Company’s insurance operations primarily related to the funding of prearranged funeral contracts and a lending subsidiary, which previously provided capital financing for independent funeral home and cemetery operations. “

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) traded down 0.44% during trading on Friday, reaching $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,451 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.85. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $777.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.02 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post $1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.78%.

In other news, VP Sumner J. Waring III sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $2,657,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 408,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,172,577. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $1,552,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 688,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,371,994.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,400 shares of company stock worth $5,466,870 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 34,660 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 2,009.9% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 76,375 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 22.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,020,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,634,000 after buying an additional 369,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at $9,819,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments include Funeral, Cemetery and Corporate. It conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. As December 31, 2016, it operated 1,502 funeral service locations and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, which are geographically diversified across 45 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

