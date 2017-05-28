Sei Investments Co. Has $10.874 Million Position in Unilever NV (UN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,680 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Unilever NV were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthur Zaske & Associates LLC bought a new position in Unilever NV during the third quarter worth $264,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Unilever NV by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 104,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Unilever NV by 12.7% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 389,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,940,000 after buying an additional 43,996 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Unilever NV by 7.7% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 105,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever NV by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 457,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) traded down 0.55% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.45. 981,387 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average is $45.71. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $56.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Unilever NV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever NV in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever NV in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Unilever NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever NV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Unilever NV Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

