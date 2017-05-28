Sei Investments Co. Buys 48,362 Shares of Aramark (ARMK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,362 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Aramark worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Aramark by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aramark by 44.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,338,000 after buying an additional 213,144 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 1,140.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 705,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,838,000 after buying an additional 648,837 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at $5,955,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute increased its stake in Aramark by 5.4% in the third quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 62,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) traded down 0.03% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,984 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.77. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post $1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/sei-investments-co-has-10-326-million-position-in-aramark-armk-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on Aramark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark is a global provider of food, facilities and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, and sports, leisure and corrections clients. The Company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America (FSS North America), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.