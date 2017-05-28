Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Position Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,781 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 82,039 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. were worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 226.1% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) traded up 0.12% during trading on Friday, hitting $58.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,642 shares. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.91. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $63.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average is $56.37.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The casino operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Las Vegas Sands Corp. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post $2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LVS. Barclays PLC upgraded Las Vegas Sands Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands Corp. from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands Corp. from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.72.

About Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a developer of destination properties (integrated resorts) that feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The Company owns and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.

