Seaport Global Securities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (PNR)

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a report released on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Cassil now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Pentair plc. Ordinary Share’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PNR. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) traded up 1.12% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,223 shares. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.45. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share has a 52 week low of $53.80 and a 52 week high of $69.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 17.6% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 62.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 1.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Pentair plc. Ordinary Share news, VP Angela D. Jilek sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $88,855.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 7,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $465,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,726,000 shares of company stock worth $112,619,140 and sold 118,853 shares worth $7,725,445. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Pentair, Inc (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them.

