Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Raised by Analyst

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PACCAR in a report released on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Wood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PACCAR had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/seaport-global-securities-comments-on-paccar-incs-q2-2017-earnings-pcar-updated-updated-updated.html.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PCAR. Barclays PLC set a $56.00 target price on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America Corp cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.07.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) traded down 1.66% on Thursday, hitting $62.33. 2,235,700 shares of the stock traded hands. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $48.17 and a 52 week high of $70.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2,119.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,936,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,519,000 after buying an additional 22,857,778 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 25,225.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,669,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,190,000 after buying an additional 1,662,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,030,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,003,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after buying an additional 1,531,257 shares during the period. Finally, RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 42,317.2% in the fourth quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,165,000 after buying an additional 1,134,524 shares during the period. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $60,920.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,147.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.86%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a technology company. The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The Company’s trucks are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.

