Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (SNI) Shares Sold by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNI) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Scripps Networks Interactive were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Scripps Networks Interactive by 68.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive during the third quarter worth about $116,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive during the first quarter worth about $147,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNI) traded down 0.31% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.70. 1,265,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.16. Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $83.42.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $855 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. Scripps Networks Interactive had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 23.37%. Scripps Networks Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. will post $5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Scripps Networks Interactive’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

In other news, Director Nicholas B. Paumgarten sold 10,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $865,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,594.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Burton F. Jablin sold 14,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $1,123,482.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,502.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,161,172 shares of company stock valued at $90,730,644. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Scripps Networks Interactive

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc is a developer of lifestyle-oriented content, providing primarily home, food, travel and other lifestyle-related programing. The Company’s content is distributed through multiple methods, including television, the Internet, digital platforms and licensing arrangements.

