Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) Shares Bought by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.4% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) traded down 0.88% during trading on Friday, reaching $88.05. 305,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $98.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.15. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post $4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other news, Chairman James Hagedorn sold 33,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $2,929,372.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 99,006 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,040.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Randal Coleman sold 4,265 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $383,167.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,107.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,854 shares of company stock worth $5,662,079 over the last three months. 28.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (Scotts Miracle-Gro) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products. The Company’s segments include Global Consumer. In North America, its brands include Scotts and Turf Builder lawn and grass seed products; Miracle-Gro, Nature’s Care, Scotts, LiquaFeed and Osmocote gardening and landscape products; and Ortho, Roundup, Home Defense and Tomcat branded insect control, weed control and rodent control products.

