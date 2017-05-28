Teck Resources Ltd (TECK.B) Given New C$37.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$37.50 in a research note issued on Friday, May 12th. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. FBR & Co upgraded Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.09.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

